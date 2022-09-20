Around 24,000 Poles receive Omicron vaccine

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Some 24,000 Poles have received a second Covid booster jab, this time targeted against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Adam Niedzielski, the health minister, has said.

“We already have the first people vaccinated with the new generation booster jab, a bivalent vaccine, which not only protects against the original version of the virus, but also the BA.1 (Omicron – PAP) mutation,” Niedzielski said on Tuesday.

“As of now, we’ve had 24,000 people vaccinated,” he said, adding that a further 120,000 people have also registered for the second booster jab.

Poland rolled out its second booster vaccination programme on Friday.