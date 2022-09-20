Poland’s industrial production rises y/y in August – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s industrial output rose by 10.9 percent year on year in August 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Tuesday.

Month on month, industrial output increased by 0.7 percent.

Economists polled by PAP expected August’s industrial production to grow by 9.8 percent year on year and to fall by 0.1 percent month on month.

Manufacturing prices increased by 25.5 percent year on year in August and by 0.8 percent month on month, GUS reported.

Economists surveyed by PAP expected August’s producer prices to rise by 24.8 percent year on year and by 0.5 percent month on month.