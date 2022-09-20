Poland’s average corporate wage up 12.7 pct y/y in August – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s average corporate gross monthly wage rose by 12.7 percent year on year to PLN 6,583.03 (EUR 1,397) in August 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Tuesday.

In monthly terms, the average wage fell by 2.9 percent.

Economists polled by PAP expected a 13.8-percent annual increase in the corporate wage in August and a 1.9-percent monthly decline.

August’s corporate employment increased by 2.4 percent year on year and fell by 0.1 percent month on month.

Economists surveyed by PAP expected August’s corporate employment to rise by 2.4 percent year on year with no change in monthly terms.