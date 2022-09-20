Pulse of Culture 19.09

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our programme’s host Karolina Ciesielska takes a closer look at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral ceremony in London.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96. She sat on the British throne for 70 years. Her funeral on Monday was one of the largest gatherings of heads of state in one place in British history. More than 4 billion people worldwide followed the ceremony.

This episode also featured the 47th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The festival, according to its website, includes “11 days of international and Canadian cinema, special events featuring some of the biggest names in film, and TIFF’s Industry Conference, offering diverse and innovative perspectives on the art and business of film.”

Other events covered in this episode included the 47th Polish Film Festival in Gdynia, the Fair of Nations in Vilnius and the Green Point Film Festival in New York.