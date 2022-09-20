Business Arena 19.09

In Wednesday’s episode, our host David Kennedy started the programme with our main stories which covered: Interest rate hikes could and their contribution to a recession, Adobe Inc scooping its rival Figma for USD 20 Billion, and US consumers spending less during winter holidays.

Over the last year, central banks around the world have aggressively raised interest in order to combat the spiralling inflation levels. However, too frequent hikes could push the global economy dangerously near to recession.

Also on the programme:

Photoshop giant Adobe announced its acquisition of Figma, an interface design app, in a deal worth 20 billion dollars. The half cash and half stock purchase is the biggest buyout of a privately-owned software company ever to take place.

Among other topics:

The current levels of the consumer price index, which rose by 8.3 percent this year, have substantially increased the costs of everyday living which will mean less spending on gifts this holiday season.

With the heating season fast approaching and the Nord Stream 1 pipeline remaining closed, European households will be facing a difficult winter.

The number of US IPOs is down 80 percent over last year, considered the best IPO year ever, in terms of both the number of IPOs and the amounts raised. However, the 2021 results can be considered as an inflated bubble, with the Fed’s loose monetary policy prompting market liquidity.