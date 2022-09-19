UK: Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

Queen Elizabeth II was on Monday evening laid to rest in a private ceremony in King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle.

She was buried with her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.

Earlier that day, numerous mourners lined the route her hearse took from London, throwing flowers as it passed by from the city to the English countryside.

Thousands more had crammed into the capital to witness the procession and funeral, in a fitting tribute to Britain’s longest-serving monarch who won global respect during her 70 years on the throne.

A promise ‘well kept’

Inside the majestic Westminster Abbey, where the funeral was held, some 500 presidents, prime ministers, foreign royal family members and dignitaries were among the 2,000 congregation.

At the ceremony, Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, announced to those present that the grief felt by so many across Britain and the wider world reflected the late monarch’s “abundant life and loving service.”

‘Rarely has such a promise been so well kept’

The Archbishop of Canterbury today gave the Sermon at Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral: pic.twitter.com/EyIgSCjtVd

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

“Her late Majesty famously declared on a 21st birthday broadcast that her whole life would be dedicated to serving the nation and Commonwealth,” he said. “Rarely has such a promise been so well kept – few leaders receive the outpouring of love that we have seen.”

After the funeral, her flag-draped casket was pulled by sailors through London’s streets on a gun carriage in one of the largest military processions seen in Britain, involving thousands of members of the armed forces dressed in ceremonial finery.

The Queen’s funeral procession turns on to Horse Guards Parade, with members of the Royal Family following behind the late monarch’s coffin.

Latest: https://t.co/8AFWhoW82a

�� Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/myZhXVTQ5y

— Sky News (@SkyNews) September 19, 2022

They walked in step to funeral music from marching bands, while in the background the city’s famous Big Ben tolled each minute. King Charles and other senior royals followed on foot.

The casket was taken from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch and transferred to a hearse to travel to Windsor, where more numerous crowds waited patiently.

Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin makes its final journey down the Long Walk to Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel. pic.twitter.com/vqczfMENlM

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

Among the crowds who came from around Britain and beyond, people climbed lampposts and stood on barriers and ladders to catch a glimpse of the royal procession.

Later, the attention switched to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where some 800 guests attended a committal service ahead of her burial. It concluded with the crown, orb and sceptre – symbols of the monarch’s power and governance – being removed from the coffin and placed on the altar.