World News 19.09

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forensic experts have so far exhumed 146 bodies, mostly civilians, at a mass burial site near the town of Izium in eastern Ukraine.

Last farewell in Windsor

Today the whole world bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in the history of the British Isles, who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. Her body was laid to rest in the crypt of Windsor Castle.

World leaders mourn the Queen



Much like 70 years ago for the funeral of George VI, world leaders travelled to the UK to pay their last respects to the late Queen. President Joe Biden, European royals, and Commonwealth leaders joined some 500 foreign dignitaries at the state funeral in London.

Mass graves in Izium

The Russian occupation of Izium has left mass graves of butchered people, mostly civilians.

Russians strike Ukrainian NPP

Russian cruise missiles exploded just 300 metres from the nuclear reactor at the Yuzhnoukrainsk power plant. This is the second nuclear facility to be threatened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Polish PM in Slovakia

Prime Minister OF Poland Mateusz Morawiecki arrived in Bratislava on Monday for the 2nd Conservative Summit, where he delivered a speech on contemporary challenges for Central Europe and took part in a panel discussion with Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger. One of the main topics of the discussion was the solidarity of Central European countries in their support for Ukraine.

UN General Assembly

The largest annual gathering of world leaders, the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, has begun. It will focus on the many challenges including the war in Ukraine.

US Vows to defend Taiwan

In a major policy shift, US President Joe Biden announced that the US Armed Forces would defend Taiwan in case of Chinese invasion. The pledge could lead to a major war between the US and China.

Greenpoint Film Festival in New York

The 2022 Greenpoint Film Festival in New York has finished. It focused on giving a voice to thought-provoking and untold stories, as well as bringing together the community of North Brooklyn. Polish Movie won the Grand Prix.

Tamara de Lempicka’s exhibition

Work of Polish painter Tamara de Lempicka is currently on exhibition at Villa Le Fleur. The collection of art there is the biggest private collection of École de Paris in Poland.

Federer to face his long-time rival?

Roger Federer has announced retiring from professional career. He still has one officially ranked tournament ahead of him, but with such popularity, his fans will not let him stop playing altogether so soon. An opportunity has arisen for one last match against his long-time rival.