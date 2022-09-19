Poland further limits admission of Russians on its territory

Poland’s interior minister on Monday signed an amendment to an ordinance which further tightens restrictions on the entry of Russian nationals to the country.

Under the amendment, Russians traveling for tourism, cultural, sporting or business purposes will not be able to come to Poland from beyond the EU’s external borders.

The restrictions will apply to Russians at all border crossings, including air and sea, from September 26.

“Only broad, severe sanctions can have a decisive impact on (Russian President Vladimir – PAP) Putin’s regime,” Mariusz Kaminski, the interior minister, wrote on Twitter.

The new measures are the result of joint arrangements between Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.