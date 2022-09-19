She was Queen of bringing people together: Guy Pinsent on Elizabeth II

On Monday, the whole world bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in the history of the British Isles, who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. Her body was laid to rest in the crypt of Windsor Castle.

To discuss the ceremony, as well as the Queen’s reign and her impact on Britons’ lives, we were joined by Guy Pinsent, former British diplomat to Poland.

“We have never seen a like of it… and we probably will not see a like of that again,” he said, describing the period of the Queen’s ruling.

“She was the Queen of bringing people together… and the greatest British virtue of tolerance,” he assessed.

To learn more about Mr Pinsent’s take on the Queen’s funeral and qualities that made her such an icon worldwide, watch the full interview above.