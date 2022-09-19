Ukraine: 146 bodies exhumed so far from Izium mass burial site

Ukrainian forensic experts have so far exhumed 146 bodies, mostly civilians, at a mass burial site near the town of Izium in eastern Ukraine and some even bear signs of a violent death, the regional governor reported on Monday.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said some 450 bodies are believed to have been buried at the site in a forest on the outskirts of the town, which was recently recaptured by Ukrainian forces during a counter-offensive in the Kharkiv region.

Using numbers, Ukrainian people are searching for their dead at a Russian occupation burial site in Izium town, which was retaken recently from Russian forces



Oleh Synehubov, governor of Kharkiv region, said the exhumed bodies include that of two children.

“Some of the dead have signs of a violent death. There are bodies with tied hands and traces of torture. The deceased were also found to have explosive, shrapnel and stab wounds,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The forensic experts, dressed in white protective suits and wearing rubber gloves, have been working methodically for days to exhume and identify the bodies, whose makeshift graves were marked with flimsy wooden crosses.

Exhumations are still underway in recently liberated Izium, Kharkiv Obl.

Young National Guardsmen dig up the bodies &remove them later. They are tired, angry & in shock, but this horrible work must be done…

So that the world knows the truth about Russian occupation.





Izium’s residents have previously stated that some of the graves in the forest belonged to people who were killed in a Russian airstrike.