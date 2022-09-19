Poland’s warning about Russia’s imperialism was not taken seriously says PM

Grzegorz Momot/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said that today even EU leaders admit that Poland has been right while warning against Russia’s imperial ambitions.

“We had been treated with a pinch of salt, our voice had been perceived as hysterical when we were warning against the rebirth of the Kremlin’s imperial ambitions,” Morawiecki told the 2nd Conservative Summit in Bratislava on Monday.

“Today we know that our voice was prophetic as even EU leaders admit that we have been right,” Morawiecki said.

The prime minister stated that Central Europe had always been fully aware of the threat posed both by Russian imperialism and the lack of action in the face of this imperialism.

According to Morawiecki, Western Europe was stuck in a trap of a double stereotype regarding both Central Europe and Russia, as it had a huge dose of tolerance and forgiveness for Russia but, at the same time, it had a patronising attitude towards Central Europe’s attempt to free itself from the post-communist melting pot.

Morawiecki also said that Central Europe had also been the subject of pressure of Russian propaganda.

“This Russian propaganda is much more visible today,” he said, admitting that a year ago, or five years ago, it had been more subtle.

“We must be aware of the fact that this propaganda is trying to weaken conservative forces which have been aiming at stability, peace and prosperity,” Morawiecki said, adding that these forces did not want to achieve these goals by means of the federalisation and centralisation of the European Union.

According to Morawiecki, these conservative forces want to do this on the foundation of a Europe and EU created by the founding fathers.

“On the foundation of a Europe of values based on tradition and European culture, with respect for all 27 EU members,” the Polish prime minister concluded.