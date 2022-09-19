Poland to donate one million Covid vaccines to Ukraine

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland will hand over a million Covid-19 vaccines to Ukraine and 100,000 vaccines against measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR), the Health Ministry has said.

The ministry broke the news on Twitter on Monday after talks between the Polish and Ukrainian health ministers, Adam Niedzielski and Vasyl Zvarych.

According to the ministry, the two ministers discussed care for patients from Ukraine and the transport of people wounded in the Russia-Ukraine war.