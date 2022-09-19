Almost half Ukrainian refugees plan to stay in Poland long term

Marcin Gadomski/PAP

Up to 48 percent of the Ukrainian refugees in Poland intend to stay in the country for at least a year after the war ends, new research has shown.

The study, conducted by the EWL Group together with the Centre for East European Studies at the University of Warsaw, revealed that 6 percent of those surveyed planned to remain in Poland permanently, 15 percent for several years after the war ends and 27 percent for at least a year following the cessation of hostilities.

A further 22 percent declared their intention to return to Ukraine as quickly as possible and 12 percent said they planned to leave Poland for another country.

As many as 1.4 million Ukrainians had registered in Poland for temporary protection as of September 12.

The researchers reported that 59 percent of Ukrainian refugees in Poland have higher, or incomplete-higher, education, 32 percent have a trade qualification and 9 percent secondary education.

The commonest occupations for refugees from Ukraine after arriving in Poland are in the hotel and hospitality sector (29 percent), the service sector (18 percent), production (14 percent), retail (11 percent), agriculture (7 percent) and logistics (7 percent), the study found.

The research was conducted between July 15-25 using direct personal interviews with a group of 400 Ukrainian refugees residing in Poland, who had lived and worked in the country after February 24, 2022.