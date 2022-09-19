Hotline for Russian servicemen wishing to surrender launched in Ukraine

A hotline for Russian servicemen wishing to surrender to Ukrainian captivity has been launched in Ukraine. It was noted that Russian captives are guaranteed the conditions provided by the Geneva Conventions.

The hotline for servicemen and their families was launched by the Coordination Staff for Treatment of Prisoners of War.

russians leave their own behind.

They don’t care about human lives, including of their own.

This one got lucky, he will receive the medical aid and humane POW treatment. Unfortunately that is a something that Ukrainian POWs in russian captivity can’t even hope for. pic.twitter.com/aUEUX9D3TC

— ✚ Walter Report ✚ 🇺🇦 (@walter_report) September 16, 2022

“This is a continuation of a state project aimed at informing Russian servicemen about the possibilities of laying down their arms and saving their health and lives” the staff’s Sunday communiqué stated.

The “I want to live” project is designed to help Russian soldiers “safely surrender to the Ukrainian armed forces,” the release stressed.

Ukraine wants to increase the number of prisoners of war so that it can exchange them for its servicemen in Russian captivity, the staff wrote.