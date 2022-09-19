96 deaths at the Tajik-Kyrgyz border

The death toll from the border conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan has increased to 96. Kyrgyz authorities have announced 59 casualties, Tajik ones – 35. The clashes at the border of the countries broke out last week, and on Friday a ceasefire was declared.

The Kyrgyz government has announced that 144 people were wounded in the fighting, while four soldiers are still missing. Some 137,000 civilians were evacuated from the border region in Kyrgyzstan. Monday has been declared a day of national mourning in the country, which describes that clashes as a Tajik invasion.

Authorities in Kyrgyzstan claim that Friday’s ceasefire has been broken in several places but is respected by both sides in general.

“The situation is still tense but it stabilises. We did not record any major incidents on Sunday,” the official statement reads.

On September 14, the former Soviet republics clashed over a border dispute accusing each other of using tanks, mortars, rocket artillery and assault drones to attack outposts and nearby settlements. Central Asian border issues largely stem from the Soviet era when Moscow tried to divide the region between groups whose settlements were often located amidst those of other ethnicities.