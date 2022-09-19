LIVE: 208th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

vowed there would be no let up in fighting to regain territory

lost to Russia after the top U.S. general warned it was unclear

how Moscow would react to its battlefield setbacks in Ukraine.

07:53 CEST



Last night Russia launched two missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia and a village nearby, targeting local infrastructure

At least on local resident was injured in the attacks.https://t.co/wC4hVisu9Y

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 19, 2022

07:09 CEST



Snipex Alligator is a Ukrainian long-range rifle produced since 2020. Designed to pierce a 10-mm armor plate from a distance of 1.5 km with a single bullet it is currently used on the frontline. It can destroy various equipment.

��Bullets from Alligator & Kalashnikov pic.twitter.com/iULrHaGvKK

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 19, 2022