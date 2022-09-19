You are here
Home > News > LIVE: 208th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

LIVE: 208th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy
vowed there would be no let up in fighting to regain territory
lost to Russia after the top U.S. general warned it was unclear
how Moscow would react to its battlefield setbacks in Ukraine.

07:53 CEST

Last night Russia launched two missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia and a village nearby, targeting local infrastructure

At least on local resident was injured in the attacks.https://t.co/wC4hVisu9Y

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 19, 2022
07:09 CEST

Snipex Alligator is a Ukrainian long-range rifle produced since 2020. Designed to pierce a 10-mm armor plate from a distance of 1.5 km with a single bullet it is currently used on the frontline. It can destroy various equipment.
��Bullets from Alligator & Kalashnikov pic.twitter.com/iULrHaGvKK

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 19, 2022


Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top