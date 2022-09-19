Elizabeth II’s death is the end of an era, not only for UK: President

“It is the end of an era not only in the history of Great Britain but also in the history of Europe and the world. It is possible that in the future her reign will be called the second Elizabethan era,” President Andrzej Duda said after paying respect to the British monarch who died on September 8.

The Polish President went to London for the funeral of the late Queen and he met with King Charles III. He extended the invitation to visit Poland to the new British monarch.

President Duda called his visit to London very sublime at the press conference.

“It is sad but also full of respect for the many years when Great Britain and the Commonwealth was led by Her Majesty Elizabeth II. It is worth noting that most of the people who praise the period of her reign were not born when the Queen was coronated,” said President Duda.

Andrzej Duda was also one of the five world leaders who met the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss during their visit to the Queen’s funeral.

“It was a very good talk, devoted mainly to security, building security zone, our mutual aid for Ukraine, our cooperation with the United States and our support for Baltic states,” President Duda said.

During his brief meeting with Liz Truss, they also touched on the topic of economic cooperation between Poland and Great Britain, mainly focusing on energy issues.

He also met the new British king, Charles III, to whom he passed condolences on behalf of Poland.

“I spoke with Charles and his wife. I extended our invitation to visit Poland saying that we would be honoured to host the royal couple in our country,” President Duda said.

On Monday, President Duda and his wife, among other world leaders, will take part in the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.