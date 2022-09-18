World News 18.09

London braces itself for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, US House of Representatives Speaker takes a side in the Armenian-Azeri conflict, and while exhumations go on in Izium, Russian-occupied Kherson experiences unrest. This and much more are in the Sunday edition of World News.

Final respects to the late Monarch

TVP World’s special correspondent Klaudia Czerwińska is in London, where a massive security operation is underway as world leaders are gathering for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Meanwhile, ordinary citizens are still waiting in line to bid farewell to Britain’s iconic monarch.

The royal funeral on Monday

Klaudia Czerwińska has been joined by TVP World’s Aleksandra Marchewicz, who prepared a report on the upcoming funeral ceremony and the associated security measures. With global leaders arriving in London for the occasion, safety precautions are especially challenging given the current security situation in Europe.

Discussion on freezing EU funds for Hungary

The European Commission recommended that the European Council activate the conditionality mechanism in the EU budget for Hungary. This would mean suspending around EUR 7.5 bn of EU funds for Budapest over allegations of systemic corruption.

Speaker Pelosi condemns Azeri aggression of Armenia

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is visiting Armenia this weekend, has condemned Azerbaijan’s recent attack on Armenian territory. The two countries have a long history of clashes over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, with Russia’s waning influence in the region emboldening Turkey’s ally Azerbaijan to use force against its neighbour.

Exhumations continue in Izium

TVP World’s special correspondent to Ukraine, Don Arleth, reported from Izium, where bodies of civilians who died there under Russian occupation are being exhumed. Every day, more evidence is emerging of Russian atrocities in the occupied territories.

Clashes in Kherson

An exchange of fire involving armoured vehicles took place in the occupied city of Kherson. The exact circumstances of the incident remain vague, with Russians claiming Ukrainian forces were involved, while Ukrainian officials suggested tensions between Russian army units and mercenary groups might have led to the outbreak of violence.

East Asia struck by natural disasters

An earthquake hit Taiwan, causing minor damage. Meanwhile, Japan is preparing for a particularly strong typhoon which is about to make landfall in its south-western regions.

Vistula Spit canal operational

Maritime traffic through the newly opened Vistula Spit canal has now begun. The waterway was opened on Saturday, allowing ships to access a number of Polish seaports without passing through Russian territorial waters.

Poland and the US: brothers in arms

Deputy Prime Minister of Poland and Minister of National Defence Mariusz Błaszczak inaugurated the Liberty Road project in Warsaw. It is a Polish-American initiative that aims to commemorate the long history of shared dedication in the fight for the freedom of both nations.

A piece of Poland

New Yorkers can catch a glimpse of Poland and its culture without ever leaving America. Mateusz Baran reported from the Big Apple, where a film festival is underway.

World News’ guest

The death of Queen Elizabeth II marks the end of an era for Britain- and, in many ways, the world. With the loss of its beloved monarch, Britain faces the challenge of maintaining its soft-power influence around the globe. Can King Charles III successfully continue his mother’s legacy? Who wants the monarchy to succeed, and who wants it to fail? Robert Pszczel, former head of NATO’s Information Office in Moscow, was TVP World’s guest invited to shed more light on the matter.