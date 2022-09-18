Polish President pays respects to late Queen Elizabeth II, meets with UK PM

On Sunday afternoon, Polish President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, paid their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Following that, Poland’s President met with British Prime Minister Liz Truss to discuss security matters and future co-operation between their respective countries.

Jakub Kumoch, Secretary of State and head of the presidential International Policy Bureau told the press that during their meeting at Downing Street 10, President Duda and PM Truss focused their talks on matters of security and the future Polish-British co-operation in the face of the conflict in Ukraine. “Both sides are determined to help Ukraine and repel the Russian threat,” said Secretary Kumoch.

The two leaders also discussed the schedule of future state visits and closer economic co-operation. As Mr Kumoch said, “Poland values its collaboration with Great Britain very highly and considers [Britain] as one of its two key western allies in the face of Russian aggression.”

Prime Ministers of Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and Canada have also met with their UK counterpart for brief talks.

Prior to the meeting at Number 10, President Duda and his wife, First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, were at Westminster Hall where the coffin with the body of the late monarch has been put to allow the public as well as visiting world leaders to pay their final respects. Then the Polish president made an entry into the book of condolence at Lancaster House.

The Polish presidential couple will participate in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II which will take place on Monday, September 19.