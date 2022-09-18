Polish president pays tribute to late British queen

ROLEX DELA PENA/PAP/EPA

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth whose body has been lying in state at the historic Westminster Hall since Wednesday.

All foreign leaders, who have been invited to attend the queen’s funeral on Monday, have been asked to sign the book of condolence and pay tribute to the late British monarch.

After the service at the abbey on Monday, the late queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on a gun carriage. It will then be taken in a hearse to Windsor, where the queen will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.

Duda, who is planned to meet with British Prime Minister Liz Truss later on Sunday, will be one of five foreign leaders who will meet the British head of government.