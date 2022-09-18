LIVE: 207th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

US President Joe Biden urged Russian President Vladimir Putin not to use tactical nuclear or chemical weapons in the wake of setbacks in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said investigators had discovered new evidence of torture used against the people buried in Izium, one of dozens of towns retaken in northeastern Kharkiv after a lightning advance earlier this month.

07:48 CEST

"With its successes in the conflict zone, #Ukraine has fundamentally changed modern warfare," stated Admiral Rob Bauer, chairman of the #NATO Military Committee. pic.twitter.com/0AXwYDziwe

07:24 CEST

President #Zelenskyy stated that there are still 500 #Russian soldiers at the occupied #Zaporizhzhia NPP. pic.twitter.com/MKR2CXXD7O

07:14 CEST

⚡️ Lithuanian FM: Condemnation won’t stop genocide.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called for tanks to be sent to Ukraine following the discovery of mass graves in Izium, Kharkiv Oblast.

07:00 CEST

Russian media reported shooting and explosions in #Kherson.

Armored vehicles shooting was observed in the city center. Explosions were heard in many areas of Kherson. pic.twitter.com/AQ7m01HLvp

