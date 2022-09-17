Russian or Soviet policy is still the same Kremlin policy: historian

TVP World’s Anna Jabłońska interviewed the director of Poland’s World War Two Museum, Professor Grzegorz Berendt, about the 83rd anniversary of the Soviet attack on Poland.

Prof. Berendt explains the Soviet Union’s motivation to attack Poland. The motivation was simple: Stalin, just like Lenin before him, wanted to spread the flame of the Revolution around the world. But in order to launch a war against the free world, he needed an ally. The Ribbentrop-Molotov Pact made that possible. Nevertheless, Stalin held out for 17 days after Germany attacked Poland before he saw that the Wehrmacht was making rapid progress in its conquest.

Asked whether the Soviet invasion was a betrayal, Prof. Berendt concluded that it was, as the USSR had a non-aggression pact signed with Poland. Germany, although it invaded Poland without a declaration of war and under false pretences, had earlier announced that it terminates its non-aggression pact with the country.

Other subjects touched upon by Prof. Berendt: what was the response of the Polish army to Soviet incursion; the skewed “liberation” narrative Russia continues to push; how many people suffered from and how many people survived the deportation; what are the parallels between what Putin’s Russia is doing in Ukraine and Soviet Russia did in Poland; and how the opening of the Vistula Spit Canal will allow Poland to remove another vestige of post-WW2 Soviet occupation.