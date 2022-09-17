Superb Zmarzlik scoops his third Speedway World Champion title

Bartosz Zmarzlik won his third title of an individual speedway world champion, as the Pole gave his rivals no chances in the Swedish Grand Prix in Målilla, the ninth and penultimate round of the series.

The 27-year-old overtook the hosts’ representative Fredrik Lindgren and the compatriot, Maciej Janowski, in the final. British Tai Woffinden, who also has three world champion titles under his belt, came fourth.

Due to a defect, Zmarzlik’s most dangerous rival, Leon Madsen, ended the competition in the semi-finals. The Dane finally took seventh place.

A three-time Champion of the World! 🏆🌏

Congratulations @zmarzlik95! 🥳#WorldChampion #FIMSpeedwayGP pic.twitter.com/PbvdJftRSr

— FIM Speedway Grand Prix (@SpeedwayGP) September 17, 2022

In the general classification Zmarzlik (148 points) has a 31-points edge over Madsen and 48 over another Pole, Patryk Dudek. The last round of the championship is scheduled for October 1 at Motoarena in Toruń, central Poland.

The 27-year-old Zmarzlik was the individual world champion in 2019 and 2020, while last season he lost only to Russian Artem Laguta. In addition, he won silver in 2018 and a bronze medal in 2016.

This year’s title means that the Pole has become the youngest rider ever to collect three titles of a world champion.

With many years of career ahead, Zmarzlik is already the most successful Polish speedway rider in history. Prior to his glorious seasons, the only Polish individual world champions were Jerzy Szczakiel (1973) and Tomasz Gollob (2010).