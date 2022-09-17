Lewandowski continues to impress as Barca takes LaLiga lead

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski continues his incredible run after scoring twice as the Catalans cruised to a 3:0 win at home to struggling Elche in LaLiga on Saturday.

Lewandowski bagged his first of the day in the 34th minute, arriving deep in the area to knock in a cross from Alejandro Balde and score for the fifth consecutive game in LaLiga. Memphis Depay doubled Barcelona’s lead in the 41st minute while Lewandowski grabbed his second early in the second half.

The victory took Barca top of the standings on 16 points from six games although Real Madrid, on 15, can return to the summit if they win away to Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Barcelona’s task against the league’s bottom side was made easier when Elche centre-back Gonzalo Verdu was sent off in the 14th minute for pulling Lewandowski’s shirt as the striker was about to reach the area.

The brace against Elche means that the Polish national team captain leads the Spanish league top scorers’ standings with eight goals in just six games. He has also bagged a hat-trick against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League, but failed to score against his former team Bayern Munich in an away match, lost 0:2.