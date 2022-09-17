Poland to co-host European basketball championship in 2025

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Poland will be one of four nations to host the next EuroBasket 2025, the European men’s basketball championships.

The news was announced on Saturday in Berlin, one of the four hosts of this year’s games, by the Polish Basketball Association head Radoslaw Piesiewicz and Sports Minister Kamil Bortniczuk.

Cyprus, Finland and Estonia will be the three other hosts of the 2025 championship.

“It’s a great development, it coincided with an excellent performance of Polish basketball players who for the first time in 51 years made it to the semi-finals,” Bortniczuk told PAP.

Poland hosted European basketball championship twice, in 1963 and 2009.