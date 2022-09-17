Back to basics with Maria Meissner

Courtesy Maria Meissner
For many parents across Poland, the first few weeks of September always pose a challenge.
Kids going back to school, the first seasonal bugs, and a turn in the weather all put their strain on families, who try and find their groove as the school year gets under way.
In this episode of The Debrief, a slightly snotty John Beauchamp is joined by Maria Meissner in this meditation session right from the heart of the Mazury lake district.
Already tired after the holidays and worried about the winter ahead? Tune in to tune out! More on Maria Meissner can be found at her website here.
