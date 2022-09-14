State-owned fuels group to open hydrogen filling stations by 2025

The hydrogen stations would be used to "supply public transport, passenger automobiles and, ultimately, also heavy goods vehicles," Orlen said.

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Fuel company PKN Orlen plans to open a number of hydrogen refuelling stations around Poland by 2025.

The state-owned company added that, as part of its planned investments, and in accordance with its hydrogen strategy, it would open more than 100 hydrogen refueling stations in Central Europe by 2030.

The stations slated to open by 2025 would be sited in Warsaw, Kraków and Bielsko-Biała (both in southern Poland), Gorzów (western Poland) and Piła (northwestern Poland).

According to the company, the group had received over PLN 60 million (EUR 12.7 million) in non-returnable subsidies from the Connecting Europe Facility, a European Union fund established for infrastructure investments across the bloc.

The group added that it would not minimise these types of investments as it was aware that “hydrogen is the future of the automotive industry.”