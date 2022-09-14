Poland’s digital economy most valuable in region

The growth of the biggest digital economy in the region has been fuelled by e-commerce

Poland has the largest digital economy in Central and Eastern Europe, worth an estimated EUR 44 billion in 2021, according to a new report published on Wednesday.

By 2023, the country’s digital economy may grow by an additional EUR 78 billion, or PLN 360 billion, and could be worth EUR 123 billion in total, which would translate into 9 percent of Poland’s forecasted GDP, the McKinsey advisory firm said in its report.

The growth of the biggest digital economy in the region has been fuelled by e-commerce, which grew at a rate of 22 percent per year in 2019-2021 and constituted 60 percent of the total digital economy. The value of e-commerce reached EUR 27 billion in 2021.

However, the future growth of the digital economy in Poland could be dominated by the information and communication technology (ICT) sector due to government and business spending on IT equipment, software, infrastructure and related services. This sector may be responsible for up to 76 percent of the total growth by 2030.