EU seeks USD 140 bn to shield vulnerable from soaring energy prices

The European Union’s executive outlined plans on Wednesday to raise more than USD 140 bln from energy firms to help shield households and businesses from soaring prices that threaten economic recession and insolvencies.

European gas and power prices have rocketed this year as Russia cut fuel exports in retaliation to Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, leaving many struggling to pay bills and utilities already grappling with a liquidity crunch.

The European Central Bank’s chief economist said these higher prices remain a “dominant driving force of inflation” in the eurozone.

European governments have responded with measures ranging from capping consumer electricity and gas prices to offering credit and guarantees to power providers at risk of collapse.

Millions of Europeans need support to pay their energy bills.

Some companies produce electricity at low cost and make great margins.⁰

We propose a cap on their revenues that will raise more than €140 billion.

And we will deeply reform our electricity market. pic.twitter.com/qDRzlh18nT

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 14, 2022

“EU Member States have already invested billions of euros to assist vulnerable households. But we know this will not be enough,” Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission (EC), told the European Parliament.

The EC’s proposal includes capping revenues from electricity generators that have gained from higher prices but do not rely on gas. It also included measures to force fossil fuel firms to share windfall profits from energy sales.

“In these times it is wrong to receive extraordinary record revenues and profits benefiting from war and on the back of our consumers,” Ms von der Leyen said.

National governments would be responsible for recouping the excess revenue and rechannelling it into measures that could include lowering electricity bills, or helping consumers invest in energy saving measures such as home insulation.