People jailed for singing ‘Ukrainian nationalist’ song in Russian-occupied Crimea

Several people in Russian-annexed Crimea have been punished under administrative arrests for performing the “Oi u luzi chervona kalyna” song at a wedding, the “suspilne.media” news website reported on Wednesday.

According to Suspilne, citing the media in Crimea, a court in Bakhchysarai held the organisers and participants of the party ‘administratively responsible’. The owner of the restaurant was sentenced to 15 days in administrative arrest, the DJ and the dancer 10 days, and the mother of the fiancé five days. Two people were ordered to pay fines.

Remember the story about the Ukrainian songs at the wedding in Crimea?

After threats from Gauleiter Aksenov, "law and order returned to the peninsula".

The restaurant owner got 15 days of arrest, DJ and dancer each got 10 days of arrest, the groom's mother got 5 days of arrest. pic.twitter.com/HrHXPGD3yC

The court ruled that “Oi u luzi chervona kalyna” is a “Ukrainian nationalist military song.”

Terror & intimidation tactics in action.#russian occupiers in #Crimea punished 6 participants of the #CrimeanTatar wedding, where the patriotic 🇺🇦 song "Oi u luzi chervona kalyna". The court sentenced them to fines + administrative arrest#CrimeaIsUkraine https://t.co/dqoxOoLCtk

The song was originally written by Stepan Charnetsky in honour of the Sich Riflemen, an armed formation formed during World War I as part of the Austro-Hungarian army.