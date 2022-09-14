Poland reports 29,056 coronavirus cases, 105 deaths between Sept 8-14

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 29,056 confirmed coronavirus cases and 105 deaths between September 8 and 14, 2022, data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday shows.

In total, 6,227,259 cases have been confirmed and 117,299 people have died since March 4, 2020, when the first SARS-CoV-2 infection was detected in Poland, the country’s health ministry reported.

To date, Poland has already distributed 56,333,910 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 22,552,115 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 13,627,602 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.