Polish volunteers helping Ukrainian refugees invited to PE

CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/PAP/EPA

Two Polish women involved in helping Ukrainian war refugees in Poland have been invited to the European Parliament (EP) by the European Commission (EC) head Ursula von der Leyen.

Upon arrival in the Parliament, the two women were greeted by a standing ovation.

Explaining the decision to honour the two women in the EP, von der Leyen said both offered to help refugees as soon as they heard about their mass arrival in Poland. Among others, they helped provide food to the refugees and helped them with their admission procedures, she said.

Von der Leyen called the two women “the spirit of Europe,” and noted that the EU will be strong if its members held together.