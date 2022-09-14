10 killed in air strikes on capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region

At least 10 people were killed on the second day of air strikes against Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, a hospital official said. Five of the victims died en route to the hospital, the others died at the scene of the drone strike in the Midre Genet neighbourhood.

Yesterday, one person was wounded when air strikes hit Mekelle University and a local TV. Neither Ethiopian military nor government representatives commented on the air strikes in the Tigray region.

A surgeon at the hospital in Mekelle, Fasika Amdeslasie, said most of Wednesday’s victims were hit in a second strike after people had gathered to assist victims of a first hit. The hospital is allegedly struggling to save the wounded because of supply shortages caused by nearly two years of war.

“There is no oxygen for the operation. I don’t know what to do. Am I to lose every salvageable victim because there is no oxygen or medicine?” Amdeslasie said.

Tigrayan forces have been battling the Ethiopian military and its allies since late 2020 with a ceasefire earlier this year shattered last month as fighting flared again.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which governs Tigray, said on Sunday it was ready for a further truce and would accept an African Union-led peace process. The Ethiopian government has not yet responded to the offer.

The conflict has killed thousands, uprooted tens of thousands, shattered infrastructure, and worsened hunger in the already impoverished region.