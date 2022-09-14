Sara James one of top contenders to win America’s Got Talent

Sara James has given her final performance in front of the jury of America’s Got Talent. Sara, born in Poland sang the song ‘Running Up That Hill’ by Kate Bush. The jury was once again suitably impressed by her vocal talent.

The 14-year-olds rendition of ‘Running Up That Hill’ received a standing ovation from the audience and four jurors: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.

Sara James and her fellow finalists face a nerve-wracking period as viewers of the program have 24 hours to vote for their favourite, and the results will be announced on the night of Wednesday to Thursday Polish time on NBC.

Sara James charmed the jury of America’s Got Talent for the first time during the qualifying round. Then the 14-year-old chose Billie Eilish and Khalid’s song ‘Lovely’. Cowell liked the performance so much that he deployed the golden button, which guarantees entry to the semi-finals.

In the semis, the girl from Słubice sang Elton John’s hit ‘Rocket Man’. Her performance again aroused the admiration of the jury and the audience, and gave her a pass to the finals.

Sara Egwu-James turned 14 in June. She comes from Słubice, she is the daughter of a Polish woman and a Nigerian man. She inherited her musical talent from her dad, who appeared in programs such as ‘X Factor’ or ‘Clash of the Choirs’ (Bitwa na głosy). The teenager attends elementary school and the first-degree music school in the piano class.

Her popularity was brought by her victory in the fourth edition of the program “The Voice Kids” in 2021. James also represented Poland in the 19th Eurovision Song Contest for Children. She did not manage to repeat the success of Roksana Węgiel and Viki Gabor, who won the children’s Eurovision Song Contest in the previous years, but her performance was well received and was enough for second place.