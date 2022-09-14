Last Croatia bus crash victims await transport home

Adam Niedzielski said on Twitter that the Airborne Emergency Service will take off for Zagreb to pick up the casualties today.

Tomasz Wiktor/PAP

The last three casualties of an August 6 Polish coach crash near Zagreb, Croatia, will be flown back to Poland, the Polish health minister said on Wednesday.

Adam Niedzielski said on Twitter that the Airborne Emergency Service will take off for Zagreb to pick up the casualties today.

The crash occurred in the early morning hours of August 6, when a coach with Polish pilgrims to Croatia’s Medjugorje religious site veered off the road and landed in a ditch by the roadside.

The accident took 12 lives, 32 people were injured.