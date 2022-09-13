King Charles tries to boost his approval rating: historian for TVP World

King Charles III made his first visit to Northern Ireland as monarch, as part of a tour of the UK. To talk about King’s recent visits we were joined by Christy Campbell, Historian, non-fiction writer and journalist.

As Mr Campbell assessed, the King’s visit to the country and speech were “part of his ruling process” and resulted in turning his approval rating from less than 40 percent to almost 90 percent in the space of five days.”

As he added, “it can only be a good thing for reconciliation and peace.”

To learn more about the matter and Mr Campbell’s take on it, watch the full interview above.