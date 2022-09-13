World News 13.09

Ukrainian troops are continuing offensive operations in two regions of the country. Meanwhile, Azerbaijani troops have shelled towns within Armenia and briefly crossed into the country’s territory.

Ukraine strikes back

Ukrainian troops are continuing offensive operations in two regions of the country. While the pace of the advance has slowed down with Russian re-establishing defensive lines, Ukrainians are still taking more land.

Russian war crimes

While Ukrainian forces managed to retake more than six thousand square kilometres of land in the south and east of the country, Russia responded in its usual way – increased artillery fire on random targets. Moscow continues its strategy of dropping bombs and rockets on innocent civilians, killing multiple people in the Kharkiv region.

Azerbaijan assaults Armenia

Azerbaijani troops have shelled towns within Armenia and briefly crossed into the country’s territory. The clash marks an escalation of the conflict between the two nations, over the Armenian-occupied part of Azerbaijan.

King Charles III visits Northern Ireland

King Charles III has chosen Northern Ireland for his first visit as the United Kingdom’s monarch. The visit holds powerful symbolic meaning as the future of the country as part of the Crown hangs in the balance.

Energy crisis: winter is coming

Europe is facing an energy crisis. As the winter season sets in, soaring prices heighten inflationary pressures, constrain post-COVID-19 recovery objectives and exacerbate the energy poverty predicament of millions of Europeans. Some countries, however, have managed to overcome it.

Pakistan still under water

Pakistan continues to struggle with the biggest floods in the country’s history. Humanitarian aid is coming from all over the world as thousands of people have lost their homes and livelihoods. The crisis is far from over.

Poland’s volleyball team meets PM

The Polish men’s national volleyball team is the second best in the world. Today, they were received and congratulated by the Polish Prime Minister. The Poles were defeated in the World Championship final on Sunday by Italy.

Polish success story

Polish-American teenage superstar Sara James is set to conquer the finals of “America’s Got Talent” after a dominant semi-final performance. People across the world have been delighted and impressed by her work and eagerly await her victory in the programme.