Ruling party wants household energy prices at to-date level says leader

Wojciech Pacewicz/PAP

Poland’s governing Law and Justice (PiS) party will introduce measures that would allow household energy prices to remain at the present level up to 2,000 KWh, its leader, Jarosław Kaczyński, said on Tuesday at a meeting with voters in Pruszków near Warsaw.

“We have undertaken steps to ensure that electricity channelled to every family, every household, has a fixed price up to 2,000 KWh. In fact, the same price as it has today,” Kaczyński said.

He added that the decision not to raise electricity costs for households was made despite soaring fuel costs.

Announcing further changes, Kaczyński said PiS wanted state-owned banks to adopt a fixed 7-8-percent interest rate on all deposits. He noted talks on the move with banks were currently under way.

He also announced plans to ban bonus payouts for the managers of state-owned companies.

The PIS leader said the prime minister would announce more changes in the coming days.