More funding for Polish courses for Ukrainian children says minister

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Increased funding for preparatory Polish language classes for refugee children from Ukraine will be continued, the Polish education minister said on Tuesday.

Przemysław Czarnek pointed out that these preparatory classes were addressed to Ukrainian children who plan to remain in Poland. They should have at least six hours of Polish language instruction a week, he said.

Speaking at a press conference on NGO aid to Ukrainian pupils, Czarnek said Ukrainian children who wished to attend Polish schools had to learn Polish first. He added that similar requirements were posed on Polish children enrolled in schools abroad.

He also pointed to the possibility of creating inter-school and inter-regional preparatory education centres for Ukrainian schoolchildren.

Recently, Czarnek estimated the costs of financing the education of Ukrainian children in Poland at PLN 900 million (EUR 190 million), so far.