ETS reform still needed says PM

EU countries must purchase CO2 emission certificates, namely EU ETS, to compensate for the emissions they produce.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said that if the EU does not reach a common solution regarding the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), Poland will soon suggest its own proposals.

According to the EU, the ETS is a cornerstone of its policy to combat climate change and its key tool for reducing greenhouse gas emissions cost-effectively. It is the world’s first major carbon market and remains the biggest one.

“ETS was one of our solutions. Others include a tax on extraordinary profits of corporations, which today have extraordinary profits, and a market stability measure aimed to prevent a situation in which not only the most expensive energy source – now it is natural gas – determines the market price,” Morawiecki told reporters after a government meeting on Tuesday.

Having admitted that not many countries would support Poland’s ETS solutions, Morawiecki said that, in fact, all but one state were not prepared for a profound reform of ETS.

“We will continue to encourage them and to speak about this subject,” Morawiecki stated, adding that he would present Poland’s position during a meeting of the European Council in early October.

“Since Poland is part of the EU and will continue to be part of the EU, we have been suggesting various solutions,” Morawiecki concluded.