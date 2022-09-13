Ukrainian FM slams Germany over arms supplies

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Germany on Tuesday of ignoring Kyiv’s pleas for Leopard tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles, saying Berlin offered only “abstract fears and excuses” for not providing such military hardware.

His comment came after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a new and urgent appeal to the West to speed up deliveries of weapons systems as Ukrainian forces move to consolidate control over a large swathe of northeastern territory recaptured from Russia.

“Disappointing signals from Germany while Ukraine needs Leopards and Marders now — to liberate people and save them from genocide,” Mr Kuleba tweeted.

Germany has sent self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine but both Zelenskyy and Kuleba say thisis not sufficient. The Foreign Minister has often criticised what he says is Germany’s slow response in sending weapons, suggesting it is reluctance not to antagonise Russian President Vladimir Putin.

One of President Zelenskyy’s advisers, Mykhailo Podolyak, also took a swipe at Germany.

“For six months the allies have been arguing over who will sell tanks to Ukraine. There are no tanks for six months because there is no ‘political solution’. Russia continues its terror, people die, time is wasted. Germany, we are waiting for your word,” he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

In talks with Mr Kuleba in Berlin at the weekend, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock promised further military aid not ruling out delivery of Western-style main battle tanks, adding the “next few weeks and months will be crucial” for Ukraine.