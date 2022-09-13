Poland to offer aid to energy-intensive industry

Morawiecki said that the aid package will be offered not only to large, state-owned companies but also private enterprises that consume large amounts of energy such as fertiliser producers.
Marcin Obara/PAP
The Polish government will offer a special support package to at least several hundred firms with high energy consumption, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister has announced.
“We want to cover up to about a thousand companies with the package of aid measures for the energy-intensive sector, certainly 800-900 firms that are most affected by the costs of energy and gas,” Morawiecki told a press conference on Tuesday after a cabinet meeting.
(PAP) emer/md/mf
