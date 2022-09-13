Minimum wage to increase as inflation rises

Marcin Obara/PAP

Poland’s minimum wage will rise by 15.9 percent in January 2023, but total growth will ultimately reach 19.6 percent after a second increase in July, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, has said.

From January, the minimum wage will go up to PLN 3,490 (EUR 741) from PLN 3,010 (EUR 640). The July increase will bring the wage to PLN 3,600 (765 EUR).

“We want workers to earn as much as possible but at the same time we want the Polish economy to flourish and to cope as well as possible in these difficult circumstances of Covid, the (Russia-Ukraine – PAP) war and ‘putinflation’ (inflation caused by Russian President Vladimir Putin – PAP),” Morawiecki said.

The minimum hourly wage will increase to PLN 22.80 (EUR 4.84) in January 2023 and PLN 23.50 (EUR 4.99) from July. The current rate is PLN 19.70 (EUR 4.19).

The government is legally obliged to raise the minimum wage twice a year if the annual average inflation in the previous year exceeds 5 percent. The latest inflation predictions for August 2022 is a 16.1 percent increase in prices of goods and services compared to the same month of 2021.