Covid cases rise as holidays end says health minister

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The Polish health minister has said that a recent increase in Covid infections is linked to the end of summer holiday season.

Over the last two days Poland’s coronavirus infections increased more than eleven times from 659 cases on Monday to 7,876 cases on Tuesday, government data shows.

“The latest daily increases in infections are the result of a return to social activity after the summer holidays, including to schools,” Adam Niedzielski, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

He said that although these increases may continue in the near future “this is not a new wave.”

“Importantly, the level of Covid hospitalisation remains low at around 2,300,” Niedzielski added.