Ruling party MPs seek parliament support for German reparations claim

MPs from Law and Justice, the dominant party in Poland’s ruling coalition, have presented a draft resolution on war reparations in the Polish parliament.

The draft was filed with the foreign affairs committee of the Sejm, the lower house of parliament.

“The Sejm of the Republic of Poland declares that the properly-represented Polish State has never waived its claims against the German State,” the MPs wrote in the draft resolution. “There are no grounds, either moral or legal, to maintain that the claims have been lawfully withdrawn or have expired.”

The reference to a “properly represented” state implies that they consider Poland’s post-war communist government, which may have waived reparations, as illegitimate.

A report detailing Poland’s losses resulting from the German invasion was presented on September 1, the 83rd anniversary of the outbreak of World War II. According to the report, Germany should pay Poland PLN 6.2 trillion (EUR 1.32 trillion) in compensation for the destruction caused by the war.

The German government has said that the issue is closed owing to Poland apparently renouncing war reparations in 1953.

In the draft, the MPs have referred to a Sejm resolution of September 10, 2004, in which the lower house of parliament said that Poland “has not yet received a fair financial compensation or war reparations for the enormous damage as well as tangible and intangible losses caused by the German aggression, occupation, genocide and loss of independence by Poland.”