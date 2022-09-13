Wish you weren’t here! Kraków looks to block Roger Waters’ concert over singer’s stance on Ukraine

Roger Water’s is due to appear in Kraków on two dates next year as part of his ‘This is Not a Drill’ world tour.

A Kraków councillor is looking to stop Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters performing in the city in protest at the singer’s controversial views on Ukraine.

Appearing recently on CNN, 79-year-old Waters accused US President Joe Biden of “fuelling the fire in Ukraine” and added that Biden should “encourage [Volodymyr] Zelensky to negotiate” to bring an end to the war which Waters said is “basically about…NATO pushing right up to the Russian border.”

The singer stirred up further controversy by writing an open letter to Zelensky’s wife in which he slammed her husband for pandering “to totalitarian, anti-democratic…forces of extreme nationalism.”

Posting the letter on Twitter, Waters accused the Ukrainian president of crossing “any number of red lines set out quite clearly by your neighbours the Russian Federation…and in consequence…set your country on the path to this disastrous war.”

Following a huge backlash on social media, Krakόw councillor Łukasz Wantuch has now called for Waters’ April 2023 concert at the city’s Tauron Arena to be ‘blocked’.

Posting on social media that he would appeal directly to the city’s mayor, Wantuch said allowing “Roger Waters, an open supporter of Putin, to play in Kraków…would be shameful for our city. Let him sing in Moscow.”

Clarifying that his objection was mainly to Waters performing at the city-owned venue and that he couldn’t stop the singer appearing at private clubs, he added that the concert would also constitute a security risk.

The councilor said that regardless of where it took place, the “several hundred thousand” Ukrainians living in Krakόw and Lesser Poland “would not stand by with indifference” when Krakόw is visited by someone who “is encouraging them to capitulate and lose their nation”, which could lead to riots.

The decision about the concert, which is part of Waters’ ‘This is Not a Drill’ world tour, is now pending a decision by city officials.