Nearly half of Poles got pay rise in last quarter says report

Forty-nine percent of respondents to a recent survey said they received a salary increase in the last quarter.
According to a report commissioned by Gi Group employment agency, 42 percent of those questioned declared that their wages remained unchanged, and 9 percent said their earnings have decreased.
The study also shows that 42 percent of those with jobs expected a pay rise, 50 percent hoped to maintain their salary at the current level and 8 percent expected it to be cut.
The survey was conducted online in August by researcher ARC Rynek i Opinia for Ci Group on a sample of 1100 adult Poles.
