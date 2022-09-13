Russian energy exec and Putin ally dies after ‘falling overboard’

The death of a Russian energy executive on Saturday is a further name to add to the list of mysterious deaths of high-powered national businessmen since prior to the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Ivan Pechorin, 39, managing director of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, fell off a boat at full speed and died Saturday near Russky Island in the Sea of Japan in Primorsky Krai, Russia, near Vladivostok, about 5,800 miles east of Moscow according to reports.

Pechorin worked under Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the Russian publication Komsomolskaya Pravda, modernising aviation in eastern Russia while developing resources in the Arctic in light of heavy sanctions.

Pechorin’s last public appearance reportedly occurred at the Eastern Economic Forum, held from September 5 to 8 in Vladivostok. The Daily Mail reported that Pechorin spoke during a session called, ‘Everyone has their Own Route: The Logistics of a Changed World’.

His death follows that of the corporation’s former CEO, Igor Nosov, 43, who reportedly died suddenly from a stroke in February.

On September 1, Ravil Maganov, 67, an oil tycoon and former head of Russia’s second-largest oil company, Lukoil, reportedly fell to his death from a sixth-floor window of a Moscow hospital. Unconfirmed reports allege that Maganov was “beaten” and “thrown out of a window.”

The oil tycoon had previously expressed his opposition to the invasion of Ukraine. Lukoil, meanwhile, said his death came “after a serious illness”.

Other similar deaths have occurred over the years.

In December of 2021, Yegor Prosvirnin—founder of nationalist website Sputnik and Pogrom—fell out of a residential building in Moscow and died.

A similar incident occurred in October that year, when a Russian diplomat was found dead after a fall from a window at the Russian Embassy in Berlin.

Russia Posts English reported that Pechorin’s aviation prowess included the support of passenger air transportation, the modernisation of airport infrastructure, and the construction of new runways. He also was part of the development of the United Far Eastern Airlines that was created in 2021.

“Ivan’s death is an irreparable loss for friends and colleagues, a great loss for the corporation,” read a statement from the corporation. “We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends.”

Oil and gas have remained Russia’s hot commodities, especially as G7 nations (United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Canada and Japan) this summer announced the establishment of a cap on how much importers would pay for Russian crude.

Reuters reported that the measure will commence on December 5, decreasing Russian money made off oil experts while not reducing petroleum supplies to consumers worldwide. Countries like China and India have helped Russia’s cause by remaining as energy customers since Russia invaded Ukraine.