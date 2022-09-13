Around 6.24 mln refugees have entered Poland since war in Ukraine started

Vitaliy Hrabar/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, around 6.24 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Tuesday morning.

According to the SG, on Monday Border Guard officers carried out around 22,800 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday the number of arrivals had reached around 6,600 people.

The Border Guard also said that over 4.47 million people had left Poland for Ukraine since the beginning of the war. On Monday, around 25,200 people crossed the border from Poland to Ukraine.