Today’s news round up in Poland

TVN24.pl – The private television news network ran a story on its website on how an investigation into the 2010 Smolensk air disaster excluded material and evidence that contradicted the eventual findings of the inquiry. The investigation, led by Antoni Macierewicz, an ally of the Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, concluded that a bomb brought down the aircraft carrying then president Lech Kaczynski; supporting allegations made by Jaroslaw Kaczynski that his brother was assassinated. But TVN alleges that Macierewicz sat on, or misrepresented evidence, confirming the conclusions of official investigations that found the disaster was an accident.

Wyborcza.pl – Gazeta Wyborcza asked if Poland can afford the massive re-arming of the country’s armed forces. Having given many of its tanks to Ukraine, Poland has signed contracts with the US and South Korea for the supply of scores of new main battle tanks. On top of that the government has signed contracts for the purchase of 96 Apache attack helicopters, and other equipment. All this will come to billions of dollars, and in addition to the initial purchase costs more money will have to be spent on training personnel on how to use the new equipment, and maintenance.

TVPInfo.pl – The Belarusian “regime” has started to carry out military exercises close to the Polish border, TVPInfo reported on Tuesday. Bloggers reported “an unusual amount of military equipment” near the border owing to the exercises. Belarus has not joined Russia in the invasion of Ukraine but the country has been used as a launch point for attacks on its neighbour.